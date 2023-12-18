Former Mayor Brian Bowman appointed judge in Manitoba

For nearly a decade, he was known as Mayor of Winnipeg, but now he has a new title – Justice Brian Bowman.

Canada's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Arif Virani, announced on Monday that the former mayor has been appointed a Justice of Manitoba's Court of King's Bench - the province's highest trial court.

In a release, Virani said he is confident Bowman will serve Manitobans well as a member of the court.

Before his time as mayor, Bowman worked as a lawyer in Winnipeg for more than a decade starting in 2000. He specialized in privacy, access to information and social media law.

Bowman, a member of the Manitoba Métis Federation, became Winnipeg's first Indigenous mayor when he was elected in 2014.

He was re-elected in 2018, but announced he would not be seeking a third term. Instead, he moved back into the workforce, getting the job of vice president of sustainability and social impact at Canada Life.

Bowman is replacing Justice Anne Turner who was appointed to Manitoba's Court of Appeal this summer.

CTV News has reached out for comment from Bowman.