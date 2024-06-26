WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Four hospitalized following fires on Keewatin Street, Magnus Avenue

    A pair of fires in Winnipeg neighbourhoods have sent four people to hospital, three in critical condition.

    The fire began around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Keewatin Street.

    When the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service got to the scene, they found a well-involved fire and two people trapped inside their suite. Firefighters began to attack the flames and rescued both people who were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide temporary shelter for the apartment residents. The Emergency Social Services team was also brought in to help displaced residents find accommodations.

    The fire was under control by 4:40 a.m.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.

    Two hospitalized following Magnus Avenue fire

    Two more people were hospitalized Wednesday morning following a fire at a one-storey home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue.

     Firefighters responded at 4:19 a.m. and found flames had spread to a neighbouring home, and that one person was still trapped inside.

     The person was rescued by firefighters, and the fire was under control at 5:49 a.m.

     One person was hospitalized in critical condition, while another person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

     The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage estimates are not available.

