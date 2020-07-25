WINNIPEG -- Health officials are advising that four new cases of COVID-19 have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, marking 58 new cases this week.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 388.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.

According to Friday's numbers, there are 53 active cases in the province, and 319 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba. The death toll remains at 7.

On Friday, health officials announced nine new cases and that people might have been exposed to COVID-19 at Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre after a case attended while they were symptomatic.

More than 81,000 tests have been administered in the province since early February.