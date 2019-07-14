

CTV News Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of a fire at a family home in the 300 block of Regent Avenue West Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene just after 4 a.m. and found smoke coming from the attic space.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about half an hour.

Four people living in the home managed to get out before crews arrived on scene.

No one was injured in the fire and no damage estimates are available.