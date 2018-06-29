

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for cats Friday and Saturday, after reaching capacity for felines.

The organization says people can look at an adoption as saving two cat lives – the one adopted and another that can be cared for at the shelter in its place.

People still need to go through the regular approval process for adoption, and are asked to bring proof of address, ID, and a cat carrier or enough money to purchase one at the shelter.

The WHS also advises people there may be delays due to high traffic, with each adoption taking 15 to 20 minutes once underway.