UPDATE: Economic Development Winnipeg said tickets made available for free on Ticketmaster to the street party for the opening game of Round 3 sold out in 90 minutes.

Tickets for the Game 2 party were unavailable on the website later in the afternoon.

Now, people are attempting to resell the tickets for the street party for Game 1 between the Jets and the Golden Knights for up to $100 on online buy and sell websites.

Economic Development Winnipeg said any tickets being sold for more than face value is illegal, and the goal of the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party events has always been to provide a free and accessible place for fans to gather, without financial barriers.

It also said True North is taking the lead on exploring what can be done to address resales of the free tickets.

Winnipeg police also put out a public advisory saying officers are aware of tickets being advertised for sale for the event.

It reminds people the practice of selling or scalping tickets is regulated both provincially and under a city bylaw, and says it has not received any formal complaints so far.

EARLIER: Fans who want to attend the Whiteout Street Party will have to get free tickets online ahead of the event, according to a True North Sports and Entertainment news release.

The tickets are available for download at Ticketmaster Friday at noon.

Fans are only allowed to get eight tickets per order for the first two street parties in the Western Conference Final. Tickets are also available at the Bell MTS Place box office.

If needed, street party tickets will become available for game five and seven.

Event organizers expect that 20,000 to 25,000 people will want to attend the party, plus there will be another 15,000 at the game, so to keep the event safe they are issuing tickets online.

The first event takes place on Saturday at 4 p.m. when the Winnipeg Jets faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights at Bell MTS Place.

Food collection bins for Winnipeg Harvest will be there.

With files from Stephanie Tsicos