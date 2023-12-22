Friday expected to be Winnipeg airport’s busiest travel day

With many people heading out for holiday travel plans, Winnipeggers are being reminded of the importance of planning ahead.

According to Michel Rosset, manager of communications for the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA), the airport sees thousands of travellers over the holiday season. He added that Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the season with people heading out to visit their loved ones or enjoy a sunny vacation.

“Typically in the past on that busiest day, we see between 12,000 and 15,000 people travel through the airport,” he said in an interview on Friday.

To prepare for this busy time, Rosset recommends that people arrive early since there will be higher passenger volumes during peak hours.

He said to arrive two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

“If you are travelling over the holidays, make sure you do your homework before you leave,” he said.

“Really that’s when your trip starts is when you’re packing and making those last-minute preparations at home.

Rosset added that before leaving for a trip, travellers should find out what is and isn’t allowed in their carry-on luggage.

When it comes to gifts, he suggests leaving them unwrapped before you go through security.

“Don’t wrap them up, because there’s a good chance that security screening officers will have to open up all your hard work, tear apart that wrapping paper to see what’s inside the package,” he said.

“Wait to wrap them until you cross security. We have a free gift wrapping station that you can take advantage of and make your present all pretty before you take off.”

Rosset said about four million travellers will have passed through the Winnipeg airport in 2023, which is up by about a million compared to 2022.

Other notable achievements for the airport this year were introducing flights from Porter Airlines, and adding WestJet’s Atlanta route.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.