From exercise routines to diets: Winnipeg health experts weigh in on New Year's resolutions

It is prime time for New Year's resolutions, with diets and gym goals at the top of many people's lists, but fitness experts say a new calendar year shouldn't be the sole factor in a lifestyle change.

Braving the January cold to hit the gym, strength athlete Dean Smith is using his goal of competing in three competitions this year to motivate him.

"Cause, like everybody else, 50 per cent of the time I come to the gym, I don't want to do the work, and without the goals, it's the only thing that keeps my foot in the door," said Smith.

Paul Taylor, who owns Brickhouse Gym, said he starts to see new clients with resolutions come in the fall before picking up in the new year.

"And then we are going to get people who are jumping on that Jan. 1 bandwagon, and then there will be stragglers coming in February and March," he said.

Taylor said the pandemic was challenging for people's exercise plans and his business.

"The restrictions the last couple of years made operating a business, especially in this industry, very difficult, so going into 2023, I'm thinking of this as not a new you, but a better you."

The new year might be a good reason to get back into an exercise routine, but Taylor believes it shouldn't be the only reason people want to get in shape.

"So it's a really good time to get started and thinking about it," he said. "My advice to them is that don't just let it be a new year's resolution, just let it be a change in lifestyle that just happens to be at New Year's."

A sentiment echoed by Susan Watson, a registered dietitian and owner of A Little Nutrition.

"We can maybe use the momentum of the new year to think about the things we want to work towards improving," said Watson.

Watson recommends people wanting to improve their nutrition should avoid diet culture, as that can lead to under or binge-eating.

"So definitely not doing that. Thinking about how we nourish our body, three meals a day, couple snacks, balanced meals, having a couple of food groups, at least three food groups," she explained.

Watson said when making changes, it's important to be curious rather than critical -- looking at dropped resolutions as an opportunity to examine what didn't work rather than feeling bad about it.