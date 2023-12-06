From those in need to those who donate, cost of living impacting all sides of charities in Manitoba
The cost of living and inflation are leading to more people using charities this holiday season, but it might also be impacting those who give to organizations in Manitoba.
The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg started letting people pick up hampers Tuesday, with around 1,000 people taking a hamper home in the morning alone.
Shawna Bell, the executive director, is anticipating they will give out around 19,000 hampers this season, around 700 more than last year.
"So that's a real big indicator to us that the need has increased out there," said Bell. "Every day that we've got our call centre open, I've yet to see a break in the phone lines. It's been constant."
The board relies on donations to help fill hampers with a variety of items from food to toys for kids. However, Bell noted they need more donations to come in as they try to keep up with the increased demand.
"I have to say that a lot of our folks have committed to us that they're going to do for us as they have in the past. But there's a concern about what next year looks like."
It's a similar situation for both The Salvation Army and the United Way, as both organizations are prepared to deal with more people needing help, which leads to the need for more donations.
One of the staples for The Salvation Army is Toy Mountain. Toys are collected for children up to 12 years old. Kristin Marand, the marketing and communications specialist for The Salvation Army's prairie division, said 3,100 families registered to receive toys, meaning they need enough toys for roughly 7,000 to 8,000 children.
Final numbers from the two-day toy drive aren't in yet, but Marand said Winnipeggers showed up and offered support, even people who need support themselves.
"A woman that I spoke with who made a donation to the toy program, she said, 'I'm receiving assistance from a different food program but I have a few extra dollars to buy a few Hot Wheels,'" said Marand. "That was really moving."
While moving, she noted it is concerning to see and hear about the number of people who need help.
"The cost of everything is so much higher than it has been in previous years and folks are facing really difficult decisions."
Marand also pointed out that the area The Salvation Army is struggling with the most is the annual kettle campaign.
There is a goal of $300,000 for Winnipeg, but they have only reached 22 per cent of that target with less than 20 days to go. Marand said the main reason for this is a lack of volunteers.
"In terms of our kettle volunteers, we still have about 70 per cent of shifts available for volunteers."
Over at United Way, Kristie Pearson, the 2023 campaign co-chair, said donations have been steady since September, but the trend lately has been fewer donations from fewer donors.
"Inflation is definitely playing a role on both sides. I feel that it's playing a bigger role on the need side," said Pearson.
She said there are more people than usual needing the food bank who haven't reached out in the past.
"One in four people using the food banks right now have a job. They just don't have enough money left over at the end of their paycheque for both bills and food. So that is a challenge."
When asked what advice they would give to someone who is still thinking of donating even though they might not be able to do as much as they usually do, they all said to do what they can, no matter the size of the donation.
"Our community works best when we're working together…I believe that even $1 or one kind of food makes a difference to somebody," said Pearson.
"Anything that can be spared, it will go right back into the community to help and I think that gives people some reassurance as well," said Marand.
"If folks are able to give us a little bit, we can turn that into a lot…just know that every little bit helps," said Bell.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Las Vegas sheriff says no further threat in shooting on university campus, victims taken to hospital
The Las Vegas sheriff says there is no further threat in the shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, and that multiple victims have been taken to a hospital. It wasn't immediate clear how many people were shot or their conditions.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
BREAKING Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
No first-ballot winner as Assembly of First Nations seeks its next national chief
The Assembly of First Nations is headed into a second round of voting to choose a new national chief, after the first ballot did not put any of the six candidates over the 60 per cent threshold to win.
Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs expected to vote for probe into Speaker Fergus
Members of Parliament appear poised to pass a Conservative motion calling for an expedited probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegations
A woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
Director behind bold and controversial TV comedies has died
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Regina
-
Death in North Central Regina deemed 'non-criminal,' police say
Regina police say a woman’s death in the city’s North Central area is not a criminal case.
-
'More work to do' for investigations of child abuse and neglect: Auditor’s report
The Ministry of Social Services has more work to do when it comes to investigating cases of child abuse and neglect, according to the Provincial Auditor’s Report released on Wednesday.
-
Nearly half of Sask. residents polled want changes made to current pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s new pronoun law is garnering support from 55 per cent of people who took part in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll., but many also want to see changes made to the current legislation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Paramedics stuck waiting in hallway with patients due to Saskatoon hospital overcrowding
A Saskatoon paramedic could spend the majority of their shift standing beside a stretcher in a hospital hallway.
-
Homeless in Lloydminster evicted and fined $580 for encampment
As Saskatchewan managed to escape brutal cold temperatures going into December, some in Lloydminster are hoping for a chance to simply sleep indoors.
Northern Ontario
-
Science North struggling with $10M in cost overruns, poor planning, auditor says
Poor planning and project management led to a $10 million increase in Science North’s Go Deeper project, Ontario’s acting auditor general says.
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Lack of official strategy affecting northern Ontario health-care: Auditor General report
The effectiveness of northern Ontario hospital care is the focus of one of the Auditor General's annual value-for-money reports released Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Man, 60, dead in Fort McKay; RCMP continue search for wanted man
A shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community has now become a homicide investigation.
-
Oilers coach sympathizes with Broberg's 'frustration' but says he's still the 7th defenceman
Kris Knoblauch heaped praise upon the youngest Oilers defenceman Wednesday but said Philip Broberg isn't likely to get more playing time unless there's an injury.
-
Businesses, residents affected by June flooding in west-central Alberta can begin applying for disaster funding
A provincial program that helps communities recover from unexpected disasters will provide up to $68 million in funding for a clutch of communities in west-central Alberta following damage from June flooding.
Toronto
-
Off-duty cop stabbed after trying to prevent theft from Scarborough Best Buy, police say
An off-duty Toronto police officer was stabbed after he attempted to stop three suspects involved in a theft from an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toddler in 'potentially life-threatening' condition following N.E. Calgary crash
A toddler was seriously injured during a collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Two pedestrians, the child and an adult, were taken to hospital following the crash at the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. Police believe a bus and the car collided and subsequently hit the child and adult.
-
Richmond residents cite density, traffic concerns with Viscount Bennett High School development proposal
A major development proposed to replace Viscount Bennett High School aims to accommodate up to 2,500 dwellings, but residents of Richmond in southwest Calgary are expressing concerns.
-
Threatening voicemail leads to charges against Calgary man
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a man they say made several threatening statements to staff at a local Islamic community centre.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a home daycare near Montreal.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 5:10PM
WATCH LIVE @ 5:10PM Tributes take place for 14 women killed at Polytechnique in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal is paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
Ottawa
-
Two arrested as Ottawa police seize 40 kg of cocaine, 4 kg of crack in major drug bust
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested after a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa records longest consecutive snowfall on record
It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days, setting a new record
-
No love for agave: LCBO finds Ottawa only Ontario region not jumping on tequila trend
A new report by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has found Ottawa is the only region in the province where tequila has not cracked the top spot for alcohol sales growth this year.
Atlantic
-
N.B. minister's comments on homeless state of emergency lack compassion: mayor
The mayor of a New Brunswick municipality that declared a state of emergency due to unprecedented levels of homelessness says he was taken aback by the dismissive comments on the matter from a provincial minister.
-
Prince Edward Island predicts a $98.6 million deficit in 2023-2024
The Prince Edward Island government released a fiscal and economic update Wednesday, projecting a larger deficit than expected in the 2023 operating budget.
-
Myles Goodwyn's family issues statement following his death
The family of late April Wine lead singer Myles Goodwyn has issued a statement following his death over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Ohsweken man who shot at police charged with attempted murder
A man who barricaded himself inside an Ohsweken home and shot at police has now been charged with attempted murder.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame temporarily closed following vandalism
The Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame has temporarily closed after someone smashed several display cases on Friday.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.
Vancouver
-
Mayor Ken Sim moving forward with plan to abolish Vancouver's park board
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is moving to abolish the city's park board – the only elected body of its kind in Canada.
-
108-year-old temperature record broken during B.C. storm
The atmospheric river that battered southern B.C. Monday and Tuesday brought with it a mass of warm air that led to record high temperatures in nine communities across the province, including one city where the previous record had stood for 108 years.
-
Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich home
A 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich home
A 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.
-
B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe retiring, saddened by overdose crisis policy
British Columbia's Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe has announced she is leaving her post after 13 years, deeply saddened the province has been unable to reduce the "tragic impacts" of toxic drugs on thousands of people.
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.