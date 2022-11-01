Front-end loader intentionally crashed into Winnipeg convenience store: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is alleging that a front-end loader intentionally crashed into a convenience store on Main Street on Tuesday morning.
Officers began to investigate the incident at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, when they received a report that a front-end loader struck a store in the 1300 block of Main Street. The front-end loader drove away after the crash.
At the time of the crash, the store was closed.
Images from the scene show a 7-Eleven with severe damage, which includes the front of the store being smashed in and debris all over the parking lot.
The images also show that the sign above the store was destroyed.
Police allege the crash was intentional. Officers have not yet located the front-end loader.
The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
.
