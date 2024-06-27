WINNIPEG
Fuel flowing again at Manitoba pipeline shut down for repairs

A Manitoba pipeline shut down for maintenance earlier this year is up and running again.

The province said in a news release Thursday Imperial Oil’s Winnipeg Product Pipeline has been restored to full capacity.

It was initially shut down in March, after pipeline inspections found integrity concerns in a section of pipe just south of St. Adolphe, Man., the province noted.

The pipeline carries gas, diesel and jet fuel from Gretna, near the U.S. border, to Winnipeg and its surrounding areas.

Fuel was being brought in by rail and truck during the shutdown, which the province said is no longer required.

