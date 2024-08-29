WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Funnel cloud advisory ends in Manitoba: ECCC

    A map showing the area of southwest Manitoba where funnel clouds are possible. (ECCC) A map showing the area of southwest Manitoba where funnel clouds are possible. (ECCC)
    Share

    Funnel cloud advisory issued Thursday by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for southern Manitoba has ended.

    The advisory was issed around 3 p.m. Thursday and ended just after 6 p.m.

    ECCC said funnel clouds are created by weak rotraions under storms or rapidly growing clouds, and is not normally a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance rotations could intensify and form a weak landspout tornado. ECCC said warnings and watches are issued if conditions are ideal for larger tornado development.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News