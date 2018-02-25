Featured
Gas leak closes intersection in East Kildonan
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 1:11PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 2:35PM CST
A gas leak has closed an intersection in East Kildonan, according to the city.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to the scene at Grassie Boulevard and Molson Street.
The intersection has been closed off and traffic is being rerouted in the area while hydro crews work on repairs.
The situation is stable with no danger to the public, the city said.