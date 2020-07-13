WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has said a suspicious package that was reported on Saturday was not dangerous to the public.

On July 11, around 11:50 a.m., police were called to reports of a suspicious package at Montrose Park in River Heights.

Officers found a small package and several resources were called in, including the bomb unit.

It was later determined that the package was safe and police determined the package was a geocache.

Geocaching is an activity similar to a scavenger hunt where people use a GPS and explore the community looking for hidden containers or items that have collectibles, toys, and trinkets inside.

Police are reminding those who geocache to be mindful of how the packages appear and that they shouldn't disguise items to look like they are unsafe.

"Let's keep this activity fun and safe for those participating," Winnipeg police said in a news release.