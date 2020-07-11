Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Bomb squad closes Montrose Park Saturday for suspicious package
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 2:12PM CST
(Source: CTV News/Zach Kitchen)
WINNIPEG -- Montrose Park was closed for several hours on Saturday afternoon as police investigated a suspicious package.
Bomb unit members found a package, but determined it to not be dangerous.
A section of the park was blocked off by police tape while officers investigated.
Multiple police cruisers were also on scene at the park off Fleet Street.
RELATED IMAGES