    • Ghost gun parts, firearms seized by CBSA; Manitoba man charged

    Firearms and firearms manufacturing devices seized by CBSA officers, shown on May 28, 2024 (CBSA) Firearms and firearms manufacturing devices seized by CBSA officers, shown on May 28, 2024 (CBSA)
    A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches

    The investigation was led by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), along with Winnipeg Police Service, RCMP, and Manitoba Conservation.

    In April 2023, CBSA officers at Winnipeg Land Commercial office examined a shipment which they discovered contained items related to the manufacturing of unserialized firearms - also known as ‘ghost guns.’

    In March of 2024, CBSA executed a search warrant at a rural home near Chatfield, Manitoba.

    The agency recovered multiple weapons, including nine long guns with serial numbers (two of which were prohibited), two unserialized Polymer 80 pistol receiver blanks, a Ghost Gunner Computer Numerical Control machine, a 3D printer, fully automatic parts for an AR pattern rifle, magazines, ammunition, and more.

    On April 9, officers returned to the search site and seized a fully automatic, unserialized AR-15 pattern rifle, and one automatic switch for a Glock handgun.

    CBSA arrested and charged a 53-year-old man with false statements and multiple firearm-related offences, including possession of illegally imported goods, unauthorized possession of firearms, and firearms manufacturing.

    The man has been in custody since March 12 and has a scheduled court date scheduled for June 7.

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple's iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

