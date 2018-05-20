

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Vegas Golden Knights have done the seemingly impossible as they beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Game 5 to eliminate the last remaining Canadian team and advance to their first ever Stanley Cup Finals.

Winnipeg’s valiant efforts fell short as Marc-Andre Fleury stood strong in the Vegas net stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced on the day.

Vegas proved the trend of the team to score the first goal would go on to win the game, as Alex Tuch scored five minutes in to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

Josh Morrissey answered back for the Jets scoring his first of the playoffs.

The game remained scoreless for most of the second period until Vegas’ enforcer and resident tough guy Ryan Reaves directed a point shot home. The goal would go on to stand as the series winner.

After being blown out in the first game, the Golden Knights rallied to win four in a row eventually eliminating the Jets.

The odds of Vegas winning the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season were 500-1 before the start of this season. Now they’re only four wins away from making history.

Vegas await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning lead the series 3-2.