Good Samaritan buys $1,200 bike for man who was robbed in Winnipeg

A man cycling across Canada to promote mental health awareness says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received after he had his bike and money stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, Man.

“It’s a redemption story for Winnipeg and for me,” Chris Aubichon told CTV News Winnipeg in a phone interview Monday.

Aubichon set out on the cross-country trip in May with the goal of pedalling from Moncton, N.B. to Vancouver Island, B.C. The trip is aimed at raising awareness for mental health issues, and helping Aubichon heal after struggling with his own mental health and addiction issues.

Last week, however, he hit a roadblock when his bank card was skimmed somewhere in Winnipeg, leaving his account drained.

Soon after, his unlocked bike and all his belongings were stolen from outside a local coffee shop.

He was angry, sad and embarrassed.

“I was warned about Winnipeg,” he said at the time.

Chris Aubichon is pictured at a June stop in Ottawa with the bike and belongings he had stolen from him weeks later in Winnipeg.

What could have been an unhappy chapter in Aubichon’s journey, however, has found a redemptive arc.

Since CTV News Winnipeg shared his story, Aubichon said he has been overwhelmed by generous donations from the public, many of whom are Winnipeggers. He has seen an influx in cash donations to his GoFundMe page, and about 20 offers to replace his bike.

“Winnipeg comes through every single time, so I'm really happy to have come through Winnipeg, to have met the people that I have,” he said.

ONTARIO MAN FOOTS BILL FOR NEW BIKE

While the donations will go a long way in helping Aubichon complete his cross-country journey, the specialized cycle he needs to transport his towering frame on the remainder of the trip was too expensive for many Good Samaritans to cover.

However, a man who gave Aubichon a ride weeks ago in Ontario heard about the setbacks his former passenger had encountered further down the road in Manitoba.

Robert Hargan was preparing for a cross-country journey of his own when his path crossed with Aubichon’s. He was driving a 32-year-old camper from his cottage in Manitoulin Island, Ont., up to the Lake Superior area. The goal was to test the well-worn campers’ limits before setting off for the east coast – a trip he and his late wife had long talked about.

He first encountered Aubichon near Wawa, Ont., hitchhiking at the side of the road, his bike’s tire flat. Aubichon needed to go to Thunder Bay. Hargan promised to take him an hour of the way.

Aubichon has been documenting his cross-country bike trip on social media. This update was shared on June 29, on route to Thunder Bay, Ont. (Source: Chris Aubichon/Instagram)

They began talking, and Aubichon shared his struggles with depression and anxiety, and the hopes he had for his ambitious bike trip.

Soon, Hargan agreed to drive him the nearly seven-hour journey to Thunder Bay.

“He impressed me with the fact that he wasn't your typical cyclist. He didn't have the proper bike or the gear, and just the sheer determination to make a change in his life.”

When the two parted, they exchanged numbers.

When Hargan texted him weeks later for an update, Aubichon told him about the theft of his bike, belongings and money.

Once again, Hargan was there to help.

“He messaged and he said ‘Go pick out a bike,’” Aubichon recalled. “I just got it, and it’s amazing.”

Robert Hargan is shown in an undated photo. He first met Aubichon when his bike got a flat tire near Wawa, Ont. Hargan drove him nearly seven hours to Thunder Bay. (Source: Robert Hargan)

All in all, the bike cost about $1,200.

Hargan said it’s his way of paying it forward for the many acts of generosity he has been on the receiving end of during his years of travel around the world.

“I've been very, very blessed in my life,” he said. “I’ve worked hard, but things have fallen into place and my wife and I have done well, so it’s time now to spread it a bit or give back a little bit as I move into retirement.”

The monetary donations from the public have also made it possible for Aubichon to finish the trip. People have also offered clothing, equipment and even home-cooked meals.

Hargan said he’s not surprised to hear about the many generous donations.

“If someone was to ask me about my experiences and travel, I would say there's so much more good in the world than there is negativity.”

As Aubichon prepares to leave Winnipeg for the next leg of his trip, he doesn’t regret stopping in the city, setbacks and all.

“This is just another beautiful part of the story and that experience of what I'm doing."

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock