WINNIPEG -- A City of Brandon worker, part of a crew of nine people sequestered for 28 days to work at the Municipal Water Treatment Facility, is sharing his experience with CTV News.

“When we heard it was happening, they sat us down and explained what they were going to do and asked for volunteers, and I thought it was a good thing to do,” said Dustin Maxwell, who’s part of the facility’s maintenance crew.

On March 24, the City of Brandon activated its pandemic preparedness plan at the water plant, meaning a group of employees would be sequestered on-site 24/7.

READ MORE: Employees sequestered at Brandon water treatment plant 24/7

Maxwell said he recognized the importance of making sure the water plant is properly looked after and decided it would be the right thing for him to do.

“It’s very important,” he said “We need to know that the meters are correct to know that we’re putting out good clean water,” he said.

PHYSICAL DISTANCNING

The City of Brandon has provided trailers at the facility which are being used for personal accommodations for the crew.

Maxwell said while the crew was sequestered at the facility they made sure to maintain physical distancing measures and follow health officials’ recommendations.

“For the first two weeks we did as much as we could keeping distance and sanitizing everything as well, we actually did it the whole time as well, but we know after 14 days everybody should be safe,” said Maxwell.

He said each crew member has their own bed and limited each trailer to two people.

MISSING HOME

Maxwell spent 28 days sequestered at the water treatment facility – nearly a month sped away from his wife and daughter at home.

“We kept in touch through video chat, did that every night, but yeah missed them a lot,” he said.

Now back at home with his family, Maxwell said he’s enjoying spending time with them again, for now.

Determined to continue to help, following a week off at home, Maxwell will be heading back to the facility to join the second crew of workers who have been sequestered.

“I’m quite proud with all my coworkers, very professional about doing this in I guess strange time,” he said.