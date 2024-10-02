WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Greenhouse gas emissions down in Selkirk

    Share

    The City of Selkirk has seen a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions over the last several years.

    When the city began tracking its emissions in 2016, the total corporate emissions were 1,029 tonnes. In 2023, the total emissions from the city dipped to 957 tonnes.

    “There’s a lot of opportunity for us to reduce our emissions and also reduce the cost of operations for the city,” said City of Selkirk CAO Duane Nicol.

    “We’re really looking at those opportunities; they’re kind of low-hanging fruit, and we’re taking those opportunities right now.”

    According to city officials, the reduction is due to operational changes. These include the urban forestry team using electric chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and leaf blowers, and the city opting to buy electric vehicles to replace aging gas-powered ones.

    “There’s obviously a lot more that needs to happen, but I think we’ve been making some serious progress,” Nicol said.

    Nicol said the goal is for the city government to reach net-zero emissions by 2030. In order to do that, it will have to reduce emissions by nearly 17 per cent every year.

    - With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case

    Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News