Mayor Brian Bowman is meeting Thursday morning with representatives from the Rail Yard Relocation Project to discuss a study on the feasibility of moving the Canadian Pacific Railway yards.

Project co-chair Sel Burrows said the aim of the study would be to provide clear facts on issues such as cost and ground pollution. He hopes it includes input from CPR, the city, Winnipeggers and architects.

Burrows added that the 400 acres could instead be used for parkland, recreational use and housing and commercial development.

“We’ve got all sorts of creative people who have concrete potential ideas but until we do a feasibility study we’re not going to know really what is possible,” he said.

Project representatives met with Couns. John Orlikow (River Heights–Fort Garry) and Matt Allard (St. Boniface) and City of Winnipeg Long Term Planning Coordinator Greg Holmes on Tuesday.

Burrows said the ideas were met with a positive reception