A jury heard closing arguments Wednesday afternoon in the trial for two men charged with manslaughter in the March 2017 death of a 29-year-old Winnipeg woman.

Jeanenne Fontaine was shot in the back of the head and left in her Aberdeen Avenue home which was set on fire.

Christopher Brass and Jason Meilleur have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in Fontaine’s death.

The Crown told court Fontaine was killed over a drug debt involving her boyfriend.

Lawyers for the accused argued the evidence doesn't prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Over the course of the past week and a half the jury has heard evidence from witnesses about the events surrounding the death of Fontaine.

"We know who the killer is,” Crown attorney Mike Desautels told the 12-member jury during closing arguments. “We now know Malcolm Mitchell killed Jeanenne Fontaine."

Desautels told jurors Brass and Meilleur should be found guilty of manslaughter because they were at the house with Mitchell to commit an unlawful act -- a robbery over a drug debt owed to Meilleur's girlfriend from Fontaine's boyfriend, who wasn't home at the time.

The Crown told the jury when the men discovered the boyfriend wasn't there, the situation turned into a robbery of Fontaine.

"We're going to ask you convict Brass and Meilleur of manslaughter because during that robbery it was entirely foreseeable that someone would be hurt,” Desautels told jurors. "Nobody left that house before Mr. Mitchell ran into the kitchen masked up with a gun."

Meilleur's lawyer Theodore Mariash told jurors, "The prosecution's reliance on a robbery plot gone wrong does not make sense. It has not been proven as the exclusive purpose for Jason to be there."

"We respectfully submit the only possible verdict for Jason is not guilty."

In closing Brass's lawyer Tara Walker argued the Crown has failed to prove the essential elements of identification for Brass or for the crime.

"We know he was not the person who shot Ms. Fontaine as it's an agreed fact Malcolm Mitchell was the shooter,” Walker told jurors. "Merely standing by doing nothing is not evidence they helped the person commit an offence."

The jury has been instructed to return to court Friday morning.