

CTV Winnipeg





Hargrave Street between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue will be closed daily for much of March starting Thursday, the city said in a release Wednesday.

That section of the northbound street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. until March 29, however it will remain open on weekends.

The closure will allow for the construction of the pedestrian walkway over Hargrave as part of the True North Square project.

People will still be able to access Hargrave Street parkades, the city said.

The city recommends using alternate routes or planning for extra travel time in that area.