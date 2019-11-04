WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg family had some extra reasons to celebrate this Halloween, and it had nothing to do with how much candy they received trick or treating.

The Siedler family raised $1,588 for research into a rare genetic disorder called NGLY1 deficiency. Four-year-old Willow Siedler is living with the illness.

It has no cure and its believed that fewer than 100 people worldwide have been diagnosed with it.

To help fund research, the Siedler family transformed their home into a Harry Potter themed house. Flags, giant spiders, and a cauldron decorated their front lawn. They also included a donation box outside their Transcona home.

In addition, a web site called Willow's Web was set up to accept donations.

The Siedler family told CTV News "It was wonderful seeing so many smiling faces stop by this Halloween."