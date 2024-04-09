Have the new pet bylaws been beneficial? The city weighs in

Winnipeg updated its pet bylaws two years ago, which has resulted in residents being ticketed and placed under requirements in order to keep the city safe.

The changes put in place include making it illegal to leave dogs unattended in the car or chained outside for too long. Other updates include regulations about dog and cat breeders, dog daycares, and cycling with dogs.

Under the bylaw, anyone who chooses not to have their pet fixed must maintain active veterinary care and have a history of responsible pet ownership.

“Neutering is amazing because obviously it helps control pet population, but it also prevents a dog’s urgency to roam, to want to be with other animals,” said Leland Gordon, general manager of Animal Services.

“[It] helps reduce aggression and it also reduces cancers as they get older.”

Gordon noted that another beneficial change in the bylaw is a rule not allowing Winnipeggers to feed wildlife other than birds. He said since the bylaw went into place the city has issued 13 tickets for this offence.

“I know people love their wildlife,” Gordon said.

“But if we feed them and their population grows unnaturally. There are very few predators in Winnipeg, we’re going to have more conflicts with those wildlife.”

Under these new bylaws, irresponsible pet ownership can lead to pets being categorized as at risk, dangerous or exceptionally dangerous.

If a dog gets one of these classifications, the owner will be given certain requirements to ensure community and pet safety.

Gordon said these changes have been working well for the city.

“A scenario where we have a dog that has multiple attacks over time, we do have people come down for a meeting,” he said.

“We proactively work with those people to help protect the community.”

More information on these bylaw changes can be found on the City of Winnipeg’s website.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.