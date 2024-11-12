How a possible Canada Post strike would affect Winnipeg services
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers gave a 72-hour strike notice to the Crown corporation on Tuesday morning.
The notice is for both the union’s urban bargaining unit and its rural and suburban unit.
The union said workers will be in a legal strike position Friday if negation settlements are not reached.
Should workers strike, the city said residents can contact 311 for details on how city services that typically use Canada Post will operate if there is a work stoppage.
The city has also released details on how services could be affected if there is a strike.
Animal Services
Those who need to apply for or renew a pet licence will have to do so online or in person at Animal Services located at 1057 Logan Ave. during regular business hours.
If you already mailed a cheque for a December licence renewal that has not been processed because work stoppage delayed the delivery, you should call 311 and a note will be added to your file. There will be no penalty, the city said.
If you have not received your December licence renewal notice, call 311 and leave an email address so it can be emailed to you.
If you placed an order for a replacement licence tag online, the delivery of the tag will be delayed, the city said. Instead, you can call 311 to arrange pickup in person.
Assessment and taxation
The city noted there are several ways to pay property and business taxes, including a tax installment payment plan, online payments at your bank or credit union, through a courier, or in person at the Susan A. Thompson Building at 510 Main Street or Accès-Access Saint-Boniface at 170 Goulet St. during regular business hours.
Audit
To make alternate arrangements, Winnipeggers are asked to contact the department through 311.
Winnipeg Public Library
The city said members who receive notices by mail are asked to use the Library’s online My Account service, which allows you to review request lists, see items on hold, and renew borrowed items, among other services.
Members can also visit branches in person to switch their account notification option from mail to phone or email.
You can also download the Winnipeg Public Library App.
Business licences
Those who need to apply for or renew a business licence should go in person at the Licensing and Bylaw Enforcement offices at 395 Main St. during regular hours or call 311.
Business licences can also be renewed online.
Corporate finance
The city said payments to city vendors or suppliers will still be made.
If you are not already set up for direct deposit, cheques will be available for pick-up at the Corporate Finance Treasury at the Susan A. Thompson Building.
Vendors or suppliers should have the cheque number, cheque date, and vendor number to give staff when they come to pick up cheques.
Identification is also required. Couriers may be used for cheque pick-up if the same information is supplied.
Other accounts payable information can be accessed through 311.
Human resources
Those applying for a job with the city should submit their application online.
If you are applying to be a bus operator and do not have access to a computer or email, you can drop off your application at the Winnipeg Transit administrative building at 421 Osborne St.
Anyone who recently applied via Canada Post is asked to contact the department through 311 to confirm it was received.
Legal services
Winnipeggers are advised to contact 311 to make alternate arrangements.
Planning, Property and Development
Those with Planning, Property, and Development accounts should contact the department through 311 to make other arrangements like a courier or in-person drop-off.
Cemeteries
Clients, suppliers, funeral homes/directors, or memorial dealers should contact the Cemeteries Branch by phone at 204-986-4348 to make arrangements.
Public Works
Permit-holders with outstanding fees should contact the permitting clerk as indicated on the application or contract. If you want to submit a permit application, you should do so using the contact listed on the application.
If no contact is listed, contact 311.
Utility bills
Customers who get a utility bill by Canada Post or another delivery service must pay the amount owing by the due date to avoid late payment charges.
Utility bills can be paid online or through telephone banking, at authorized agents, like financial institutions or designated drug stores, in person at a 311 counter or using Plastiq, a third-party payment service.
You can confirm your payment is received by contacting the Utility Billing Center by phone at 204-986-2455 or by email.
You can also register for MyUtility, an online portal that lets you view and manage your utility bills online. This requires a valid email address and your City of Winnipeg utility account and meter numbers, which can be found on a copy of your utility bill.
Brady Road and Resource Management Facility bills
Customers who receive a bill for Brady Road Resource Management Facility tipping fees, small commercial collection fees or bulky and surplus waste collection fees must pay by the due date to avoid late payment charges. Bills can be paid in person at 1120 Waverley St. and the Brady Road Landfill office.
Other water and waste accounts
The city said those with water and waste accounts that do not fall within utility or Brady Road Resource Management Facility billing should use contact information on their invoice to make alternate arrangements, like a courier or in-person drop-offs. Payments must be received by the due date to avoid late payment charges.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service
To be sure payments are received on time, customers should make payments in person at the Susan A. Thompson building or at Accès-Access Saint-Boniface, by phone using a credit card at 204-986-3001, or online.
Winnipeg Parking Authority
There are a number of methods to pay fines for outstanding tickets or offences notices that do not require regular mail, be it online, through 311, in person at the Winnipeg Parking Authority at 495 Portage Ave., the Susan A. Thompson Building, and Accès-Access Saint-Boniface, or by cheque or money order payable to the City of Winnipeg through drop boxes at 495 Portage Ave. and the Millennium Library parkade.
Winnipeg Police Service
Those who use Canada Post to correspond with the Winnipeg Police Service can drop off mail at the security desk in the lobby of the service’s headquarters at 245 Smith St.
- With files from The Canadian Press
