WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Have you seen Emma? Manitoba RCMP searching for missing teen

Emma Lathlin, 14, is shown in an undated photo supplied by Manitoba RCMP. Emma Lathlin, 14, is shown in an undated photo supplied by Manitoba RCMP.
Mounties in The Pas are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Police say they first received the missing person report Monday afternoon.

Emma Lathlin, 14, was last seen at a home on Bagshaw Crescent late Sunday.

She is described as five-foot-four, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being, as she is required to take certain medication that she does not have with her.

Anyone with any information on Lathlin's whereabouts is asked to contact The Pas RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

