2 cats rescued in Westwood house fire

Two cats were rescued early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s Westwood neighbourhood.

According to a city news release, crews responded to a blaze at a bungalow in the 0 to 100 block of Addison Crescent around 1:19 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

After launching an offensive attack and using hand lines to apply water to the fire, it was declared under control around 2:07 a.m.

First responders searched the home and found the two cats, who received care from Animal Services. No one else was found inside the bungalow and no injuries were reported.

The building sustained significant water, fire and smoke damage.

An early investigation suggests an electrical malfunction caused the blaze, and it was accidental.