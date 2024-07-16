Have you seen this painting? Woman looking for lost artwork

WINNIPEG
    Sunshine Lavasseur is hoping to be reunited with her painting. (Iroc Lavasseur/Facebook) Sunshine Lavasseur is hoping to be reunited with her painting. (Iroc Lavasseur/Facebook)
    An art student who was ordered to vacate her McDermot Avenue home says an important painting has gone missing.

    On Friday, Sunshine Lavasseur, a third-year art student at the University of Manitoba, was given six hours to pack up her belongings.

    “It was so sudden,” she said.

    It was because the next-door warehouse, 579 McDermot Avenue, was falling apart. The city ordered it torn down and nearby homes vacated as a safety precaution.

    Lavasseur and her sister Iroc packed up her belongings, but sometime during the rush, a painting was lost.

    “She may have misplaced it on top of the car and drove off,” Lavasseur said. “I’m hoping it can be returned to me.”

    Lavasseur says that painting is an important part of her collection. The painting depicts the bottom half of someone wearing a rainbow-coloured ribbon skirt and red and black moccasins against a blue background.

    “I saw this painting as the leader of my work, of all my works to come as an Indigenous artist.”

    Lavasseur is asking anyone who spots the painting to contact her or her sister through Facebook.

