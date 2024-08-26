Powerful thunderstorms bring 165 km wind gusts, Toonie-sized hail to southwest Manitoba

New data shows the powerful might of a storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Manitoba over the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a strong bow echo-type thunderstorm that passed through southwestern Manitoba overnight Sunday caused widespread wind damage and heavy rainfall.

Some of the strongest winds were reported at a personal weather station and on radar in Foxwarren, Man., where 165 km/h gusts were recorded in the community 300 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

As a result, a large section of the roof of the municipality's arena was ripped off, while properties and homes were damaged by fallen trees.

Meantime, Binscarth experienced 120 km/h gusts, with Roblin recording 100 km/h winds.

Toonie-sized hail was reported in Crandall, ECCC said.

In addition to the winds and hail, the thunderstorms also brought heavy rain to much of the region.

"Not only were these thunderstorms in an extremely moist environment, but they were also slow moving at times and tracked over the same locations repeatedly," ECCC wrote in a weather summary Monday morning.

The weather agency said over 48 hours, 140 mm of rain fell in Gypsumville, 112 mm in Lake St. George and 83 mm in Round Lake.

The storm also knocked out power to a large portion of the area. Manitoba Hydro said Monday crews are still working to restore service in some communities.

The Crown corporation said progress has been slow and asks customers to be patient. If the public encounters any downed lines, they are asked to stay back at least 10 metres and call 911.

- With files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk