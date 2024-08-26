Thousands still out of homes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan due to wildfires

WINNIPEG
    OXFORD HOUSE, Man -

    Nearly 3,800 people from First Nations in Saskatchewan and Manitoba remain out of their homes due to nearby wildfires.

    The Canadian Red Cross says it's supporting more than 2,300 from the remote community of Bunibonibee Cree Nation in northeastern Manitoba, offering lodging, food, transportation and supplies.

    Chief Richard Hart says crews have made progress on suppressing that fire and are hopeful they can contain it sometime this week.

    The Canadian Red Cross is supporting residents of two other First Nations in northeastern Manitoba.

    In Saskatchewan, nearly 1,500 people from the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation in the province's northeast remain out of their homes.

    The wildfire there is not contained and crews continue to fight it.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

