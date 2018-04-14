

CTV Winnipeg





Local dentistry and dental hygiene students are helping those living with disabilities learn the importance of oral health through Sharing Smiles.

The event hosted over 100 Manitobans with special needs Saturday at the University of Manitoba Bannatyne campus. The event raises awareness through fun activities including karaoke, crafts, games and appearances by the Tooth Fairy.

“Research shows that people with intellectual disabilities are underserved when it comes to oral care,” said Manisha Bansal, a second-year dentistry student in a release.

“Hopefully, in the future, these clients will feel more comfortable going to the dentist, and the dental professionals will feel more comfortable treating them. The focus is on having fun and being friendly with each other.”

Sharing Smiles is organized by the Winnipeg chapter of Oral Health, Total Health, a national non-profit organization. Students from the U of M College of Dentistry lead the local chapter of the organization.