WINNIPEG -- An annual holiday tradition is set to take over Winnipeg streets this weekend.

The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade take place Saturday Nov. 16, 2019, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade is expected to last about 50 to 60 minutes from the first float to the last, with Santa projected to reach the end of the route around 6:50 p.m.

To watch the parade from the comfort of your own home, CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event on its website as soon as the parade gets underway, and it will play on air on television at 6:10 p.m.

The route begins at Portage Avenue and Young Street and heads east down Portage Avenue to Main Street. It then turns south on Main Street until it reaches William Stephenson Way, and ends on Westbrook Street.

This year there will be 60 floats in the parade, and the grand marshal is Gloria Cardwell Hoeppner, former executive director of West End BIZ.

Road closures for the parade begin at 1:30 p.m.