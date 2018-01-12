

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has issued an advisory about children's Flintsones Multivitamins.

A bottle sold in Quebec was filled with unidentified pills instead of chewable vitamins.

The capsules were found inside a bottle of 'Flintstones Plus Iron Multivitamins' sold in a Quebec pharmacy in December

This is the only case Health Canada is aware of but the agency is asking Canadians to check the contents before consuming.

The parent company, Bayer, completed an investigation and found it was not a manufacturing issue and the pills aren't one of its products.

If anyone finds the capsules they are asked to return the product and contact Health Canada.