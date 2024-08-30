Health-care support workers in Manitoba authorize strike: CUPE

Health-care workers in Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba could be heading to the picket line.

One day after the workers rejected a proposed tentative agreement, support workers in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (community and facility), Shared Health (community and facility) and Southern Health-Sante-Sud (community) have authorized strike action, according to the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the workers.

According to CUPE, the previous agreement expired on March 24.

A strike deadline has not been set. CUPE said bargaining dates are set for Sept. 5 and 10.

CUPE 204 said the decision impacts 16,000 support staff in the WRHA and Shared Health, and roughly 2,000 in the Southern Health-Sante Sud region.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.