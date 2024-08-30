WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Health-care support workers in Manitoba authorize strike: CUPE

    A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag is seen in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag is seen in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share

    Health-care workers in Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba could be heading to the picket line.

    One day after the workers rejected a proposed tentative agreement, support workers in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (community and facility), Shared Health (community and facility) and Southern Health-Sante-Sud (community) have authorized strike action, according to the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the workers.

    According to CUPE, the previous agreement expired on March 24.

    A strike deadline has not been set. CUPE said bargaining dates are set for Sept. 5 and 10.

    CUPE 204 said the decision impacts 16,000 support staff in the WRHA and Shared Health, and roughly 2,000 in the Southern Health-Sante Sud region.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News