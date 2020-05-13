WINNIPEG -- With the long weekend coming up, Manitoba health officials are warning people to take precautions and stay safe.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced there were no new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Wednesday, leaving the total number of cases in the province at 290.

Four people are in hospital, including one person who is in intensive care. So far 251 people have recovered, and there are currently 32 active cases of the virus.

Roussin said 527 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory to 31,946.

"The long weekend is coming and the weather is looking favourable, so a lot of people will be thinking about heading out camping or to the cabin this weekend," said Roussin. "So we want to make sure Manitobans stay safe when they do so."

Roussin said people should take all the supplies they need with them to avoid extra stops. They should limit prolonged contact with others.

"It is paramount that Manitobans do not go out when they are feeling ill," he said, adding this includes going to work, school and camping.

ONE PERSON IN HOSPITAL FROM COVID CLUSTER

Roussin said one of the people in hospital from the virus is connected to a cluster of cases linked to Paul's Hauling trucking terminal in Brandon, Man

Roussin said three of the 10 cases in the cluster have recovered. Health officials have identified 25 total contacts to the cluster of cases, of which 19 are still self-isolating.