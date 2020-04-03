WINNIPEG -- The standing hearing to determine who can participate in an inquest into the death of a man killed in a police shooting has been postponed.

CTV News Winnipeg reported in October 2019 that Manitoba’s chief medical examiner called an inquest into the death of Chad Williams, 26, who died in January 2019.

According to a provincial news release, on Jan. 11 Williams was approached by police, but ran away. The incident ended in an altercation where Williams allegedly took out a weapon and was shot. The 26-year-old was taken to the Health Sciences Centre and pronounced dead the following day.

The medical examiner’s office was told about the incident and an autopsy was authorized. The province said the immediate cause of death was gunshot wounds.

The hearing was supposed to be held on April 6, 2020, but was postponed due to the judiciary’s decision to postpone many matters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Independent Investigation Unit investigated and determined the three officers involved in the shooting should not be charged.

THE FAMILY SPEAKS OUT

In January 2019, CTV News Winnipeg spoke with Williams’ family, who described him as loving, outgoing and always smiling.

His father said Williams was a carpenter and came from a family with nine other brothers and sisters.

Relatives said he struggled with addiction and had been to jail, but was bettering himself.

- With files from CTV’s Beth Macdonell.