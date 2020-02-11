WINNIPEG -- A hearing will be held April 6, 2020 to determine who can participate in an inquest into the death of Chad Williams, 26, of Winnipeg.

Williams died Jan. 12, 2019 following a shooting with Winnipeg police.

According to a news release from the province, the incident began the day before when police approached Williams and he ran away.

The province said at the end of the chase, when officers confronted Williams, he produced a weapon and police shot him. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died the next day.

Under The Fatality Inquiries Act, an inquest into Williams’ death has been called by the chief medical examiner.

Inquests explore the circumstances and events leading to deaths for the purpose of finding out what, if anything, might be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Before the inquest begins, the judge will decide who can participate in the process and question witnesses.

Individuals and groups may make an application to be granted standing and participate in the inquest.

Those interested in applying for standing should contact Jeannelle Allard, inquest counsel, at 204-726-6013 or jeannelle.allard@gov.mb.ca by March 23.