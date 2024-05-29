'Helping is healing': Family of Morgan Harris taking action to keep Winnipeg safe

Family members of one of the victims of an admitted serial killer have banded together to help keep their community safe.

The family of Morgan Harris is spearheading a new community patrol group called ‘Morgan’s Warriors.’ The goal of the initiative is to support marginalized people in Winnipeg.

Kristin Witwicki, co-chair of Morgan Warrior’s, said community patrolling is something that’s always been important to her and her family.

“We always say, ‘helping is healing.’ When you’re struggling with something, it helps a lot to get out there,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

“We knew that when this happened, the terrible thing that happened, that we needed to find a way to take action.”

Witwicki said Morgan’s Warriors will be handing out food and hygiene kits, picking up hazards off the street, as well as wellness checks.

“We are going to be doing things a little differently of course [from other organizations], because our board is going to be Indigenous women-led only. The positions will be only for Indigenous women,” she said.

Witwicki said the group is filing the paperwork in order to become a recognized non-profit. From there, they plan to hit the ground running.

Those interested in volunteering can visit ‘Morgan’s Warrior’s’ on Facebook.

Skibicki trial

Harris was killed by Jeremy Skibicki, who has admitted to the killings of four Indigenous women.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty in court, with his lawyers arguing he is not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder.

- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.