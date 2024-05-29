'Helping is healing': Family of Morgan Harris taking action to keep Winnipeg safe
Family members of one of the victims of an admitted serial killer have banded together to help keep their community safe.
The family of Morgan Harris is spearheading a new community patrol group called ‘Morgan’s Warriors.’ The goal of the initiative is to support marginalized people in Winnipeg.
Kristin Witwicki, co-chair of Morgan Warrior’s, said community patrolling is something that’s always been important to her and her family.
“We always say, ‘helping is healing.’ When you’re struggling with something, it helps a lot to get out there,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.
“We knew that when this happened, the terrible thing that happened, that we needed to find a way to take action.”
Witwicki said Morgan’s Warriors will be handing out food and hygiene kits, picking up hazards off the street, as well as wellness checks.
“We are going to be doing things a little differently of course [from other organizations], because our board is going to be Indigenous women-led only. The positions will be only for Indigenous women,” she said.
Witwicki said the group is filing the paperwork in order to become a recognized non-profit. From there, they plan to hit the ground running.
Those interested in volunteering can visit ‘Morgan’s Warrior’s’ on Facebook.
Skibicki trial
Harris was killed by Jeremy Skibicki, who has admitted to the killings of four Indigenous women.
Skibicki has pleaded not guilty in court, with his lawyers arguing he is not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder.
- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
BREAKING Jury deliberations begin in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case
Jury deliberations began Wednesday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, putting the outcome of the historic case in the hands of a dozen New Yorkers who have vowed to be fair and impartial in the face of their unprecedented task.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Canada announces $11B for military aircraft training
Canada has announced an $11.2-billion contract to improve training platforms for the military, including the purchase of 70 training aircraft for the Future Aircrew Training program.
CNN exclusive: A federal grand jury may soon hear from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers
Federal investigators are preparing to bring accusers of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs before a federal grand jury, two sources familiar with the probe tell CNN — signaling the U.S. Justice Department is moving toward potentially seeking an indictment of Combs.
In bizarre provocation, North Korea flies trash, manure balloons over the South
North Korea flew hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure toward South Korea in one of its most bizarre provocations against its rival in years, prompting the South’s military to mobilize chemical and explosive response teams to recover objects and debris in different parts of the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers now voting on latest tentative offer from province
Saskatchewan teachers have until 6 p.m. Thursday to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a tentative offer from the province that is being endorsed by the teachers' federation president.
-
Tour of Regina's virtual production stage shows resurgence of Sask. film industry
Representatives of government and Creative Saskatchewan provided a tour of Regina's new virtual production stage – touting it as another sign that film and television have returned to the province.
-
'No other option or choice': Advocates support motion to rename Regina's Dewdney Avenue
Regina city council is set to discuss a motion brought forward by two city councillors that would see Dewdney Avenue be renamed. The motion is garnering support from advocates in the city who have long called for a name change.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers now voting on latest tentative offer from province
Saskatchewan teachers have until 6 p.m. Thursday to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a tentative offer from the province that is being endorsed by the teachers' federation president.
-
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
-
Humboldt Broncos families fight to keep Saskatchewan government named in lawsuit
Lawyers for several Humboldt Broncos families were in court Tuesday fighting a bid by the government of Saskatchewan to have it removed as a defendant in a lawsuit over the deadly bus crash in 2018.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Minor killed in apparent Edmonton hit-and-run: police
A youth bicyclist was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Fire outside Fort McMurray now under control, says Alberta Wildfire
The fire that prompted the evacuation of several neighbourhoods in Fort McMurray earlier in May was classified as under control on Tuesday.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Calgary
-
Police commission report outlines response to UCalgary's pro-Palestinian protest
The Calgary Police Commission will learn more about how the police responded to a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary earlier this month.
-
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Group worried about Bow River flood mitigation project to host meeting
A group worried about the environmental impacts the Bow River flood mitigation project could have on the Glenbow Ranch Park is hosting a meeting Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
-
Disabled Ajax mother on Toronto Eras Tour ticket sale: 'It's completely inaccessible'
When Charmaine Tuzi learned that Taylor Swift was bringing her "Eras Tour" to Toronto later this year, she was elated as one of the dates fell on her daughter's 13th birthday.
-
10 per cent of Canadians only making minimum monthly payment on their credit card: TransUnion
A new survey by TransUnion finds there's been an increase in delinquencies and about 10 per cent of Canadians only make the minimum monthly payment on their credit cards.
Ottawa
-
Premier Ford rules out summer or fall 2024 provincial election
Premier Doug Ford is refuting the idea of calling an election this summer or fall, but won't rule out an early election before the June 2026 date.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board joins $4.5 billion lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and six other boards across Ontario are joining a lawsuit against tech giants like Meta, Snapchat and TikTok, accusing them of "disrupting student learning and the education system."
-
Gatineau, Que. one of the most affordable real estate markets in Canada, report finds
The Royal LePage survey finds Gatineau is one of the top 10 most affordable cities to buy a home in Canada, based on the percentage of income required to service a monthly mortgage payment.
Montreal
-
2 men in hospital after collision in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Two men are in hospital after a collision in Montreal's west-end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
-
Man faces kidnapping charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
A man accused of abducting two children in Quebec's Chaudiere-Appalaches region has been officially charged with kidnapping.
Atlantic
-
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S.
A tractor-trailer fire has caused traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
-
After being shunned by his mother, this baby goat was taken on a road trip across Canada
After Jimmy the baby goat was shunned by his mother, a New Brunswick man took the kid on a two-week road trip across Canada.
Vancouver
-
B.C. cities fail to crack national housing affordability list
A new list of Canada’s most affordable cities has been released and not a single community in British Columbia cracked the top 15.
-
Anonymous website calls for BC United's Kevin Falcon to resign
Days after efforts to broker a deal with the BC Conservatives fell apart, BC United's Kevin Falcon was the target of an anonymous online campaign calling for him to resign as leader
-
B.C. nurse suspended for time theft after getting $20K for unworked shifts
An Abbotsford nurse's registration has been suspended for four months after he committed fraud and time theft, according to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.
Vancouver Island
-
Anonymous website calls for BC United's Kevin Falcon to resign
Days after efforts to broker a deal with the BC Conservatives fell apart, BC United's Kevin Falcon was the target of an anonymous online campaign calling for him to resign as leader
-
B.C. cities fail to crack national housing affordability list
A new list of Canada’s most affordable cities has been released and not a single community in British Columbia cracked the top 15.
-
'Prove our value': Black-owned business program gives owners a shot at government, corporate contracts
Governments and corporations in Canada spend billions each year procuring products and services, but Jackee Kasandy says that historically barely any has gone to businesses owned by Black people, and she wants that to change.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
N.L.
-
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Northern Ontario
-
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
-
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
Barrie
-
SUV crashes onto Barrie property causing significant damage
Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV that left the road and crashed into a shed in Barrie.
-
RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw deadline looms with $250,000 up for grabs
A few hours remain to buy tickets for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw to support an important cause and win roughly $250,000.
-
Simcoe County paramedic recognized for quick actions that saved OPP officer
A Simcoe County paramedic credited with potentially saving an OPP officer's life earlier this year was named among the 2024 recipients of the Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school has closed its doors due to a police investigation.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
Fire officials warn about increase in lithium-ion battery fires
Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everything from cars to cellphones. But experts warn they're dangerous if not used - and charged - properly.
London
-
Flair Airlines' winter schedule out of London International Airport announced
Flair Airlines has released their 2024/25 winter schedule departing from the London International Airport (YXU).
-
Boulton suspended for Knights vs. Saginaw at Memorial Cup
The London Knights will be without Sawyer Boulton when they take on Saginaw at the Memorial Cup Wednesday evening.
-
Owen Sound special constable charged with impaired
An Owen Sound special constable officer has been charged in relation to an off duty incident. Around 8:55 p.m. on May 23, Owen Sound police encountered a vehicle on 13th St. west in the city.