WINNIPEG -- Runners in the Manitoba Marathon are set to hit the streets this Sunday for both an in-person and virtual race throughout the city.

To accommodate the race, Chancellor Matheson Road from Research Way to University Crescent will be closed at 2 a.m. on Saturday and will reopen at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are the roads that will be closed for the Marathon from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday:

  • University Crescent – Chancellor Matheson Road to Pembina Highway
  • Northbound Thatcher Drive – University Crescent to Glengarry Drive
  • Westbound Glengarry Drive – Thatcher Drive to Agassiz Drive
  • Southbound Agassiz Drive – Glengarry Drive to Wedgewood Drive
  • Westbound Wedgewood Drive – Agassiz Drive to University Crescent
  • Northbound Pembina Highway – University Crescent to Chevrier Boulevard
  • Westbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard to northbound Pembina Highway
  • Fort Garry Bridge at Bishop Grandin Boulevard
  • Westbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard – River Road to Fort Garry Bridge
  • Northbound River Road – Bishop Grandin Boulevard to St. Vital Road
  • Westbound St. Vital Road – Dunkirk Drive to River Road
  • Northbound Dunkirk Drive – St. Vital Road to eastbound Kingston Row
  • Westbound Kingston Row – northbound Dunkirk Drive to Kingston Crescent
  • Southbound Riverdale Street – Jubilee Avenue to its endpoint
  • Eastbound Jubilee Avenue – Riverdale Street to Riverside Drive
  • Southbound Riverside Drive – Jubilee Avenue to Merriam Boulevard
  • Eastbound Merriam Boulevard – Pembina Highway to Riverside Drive
  • Northbound Pembina Highway – Merriam Boulevard to Point Road
  • Westbound Point Road – Oakenwald Avenue to Pembina Highway
  • Westbound Oakenwald Avenue – North Drive to Point Road
  • Northbound North Drive – South Drive to Oakenwald Avenue
  • Northbound South Drive – Crane Avenue to Wildwood Park
  • Westbound Crane Avenue – South Drive to Stretford Road
  • Eastbound Crescent Drive – Pembina Highway to Crane Avenue

More information about the marathon can be found online