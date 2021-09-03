Advertisement
Here are the roads that will be closed for the Manitoba Marathon this Sunday
Published Friday, September 3, 2021 5:08PM CST Last Updated Friday, September 3, 2021 5:09PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Runners in the Manitoba Marathon are set to hit the streets this Sunday for both an in-person and virtual race throughout the city.
To accommodate the race, Chancellor Matheson Road from Research Way to University Crescent will be closed at 2 a.m. on Saturday and will reopen at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Here are the roads that will be closed for the Marathon from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday:
- University Crescent – Chancellor Matheson Road to Pembina Highway
- Northbound Thatcher Drive – University Crescent to Glengarry Drive
- Westbound Glengarry Drive – Thatcher Drive to Agassiz Drive
- Southbound Agassiz Drive – Glengarry Drive to Wedgewood Drive
- Westbound Wedgewood Drive – Agassiz Drive to University Crescent
- Northbound Pembina Highway – University Crescent to Chevrier Boulevard
- Westbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard to northbound Pembina Highway
- Fort Garry Bridge at Bishop Grandin Boulevard
- Westbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard – River Road to Fort Garry Bridge
- Northbound River Road – Bishop Grandin Boulevard to St. Vital Road
- Westbound St. Vital Road – Dunkirk Drive to River Road
- Northbound Dunkirk Drive – St. Vital Road to eastbound Kingston Row
- Westbound Kingston Row – northbound Dunkirk Drive to Kingston Crescent
- Southbound Riverdale Street – Jubilee Avenue to its endpoint
- Eastbound Jubilee Avenue – Riverdale Street to Riverside Drive
- Southbound Riverside Drive – Jubilee Avenue to Merriam Boulevard
- Eastbound Merriam Boulevard – Pembina Highway to Riverside Drive
- Northbound Pembina Highway – Merriam Boulevard to Point Road
- Westbound Point Road – Oakenwald Avenue to Pembina Highway
- Westbound Oakenwald Avenue – North Drive to Point Road
- Northbound North Drive – South Drive to Oakenwald Avenue
- Northbound South Drive – Crane Avenue to Wildwood Park
- Westbound Crane Avenue – South Drive to Stretford Road
- Eastbound Crescent Drive – Pembina Highway to Crane Avenue
More information about the marathon can be found online.