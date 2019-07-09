

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police officers are notifying the public that a convicted sex offender is expected to live in Winnipeg following his release from an Alberta prison.

Justin David Levasseur is set to be released from Drumheller Institution in connection to a conviction of break and enter commit sexual assault and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or struggle from an incident that occurred in September 2013.

Once released, Levasseur is subject to a lifetime weapons prohibitions and parole until Nov. 23, 2019.

Though he has done some treatment programs in the past, officers say he is still considered high-risk to reoffend in a sexual manner and that females are at risk of sexual violence.

Police said this information is being released so people can take proper measures to protect themselves, but warn vigilante activity will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Levasseur is asked to call the Manitoba High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.