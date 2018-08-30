

CTV Winnipeg





Police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to reoffend who’s expected to live in Winnipeg after his release from prison.

Officers said women are at risk of sexual violence.

Justin David Levasseur, 28, who is also known as Jay Levasseur, Norman Levasseur, “J”, and “J STAR,” is set to be released from the Stony Mountain Institution on Thursday.

In March 2016, he was convicted of break, enter and commit sexual assault, and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle.

When he is released he will be subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition and parole until Nov. 23, 2019. He is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Levasseur has a history of sexual, violent and other offences. Though he has participated in some treatment programming, he is still considered high risk to reoffend in a sexual manner.

Police said that any form of vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct directed at Levasseur won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Levasseur is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.