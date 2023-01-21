High-risk sex offender to live in Winnipeg: WPS

Winnipeg police are warning the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender who they say is likely to re-offend.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said in a news release that Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi, 31, was released from the Headingley Correctional Centre on Jan. 20.

Mercredi is a convicted sex offender who was finishing a three-month sentence for not complying with a recognizance order.

Police say he is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Mercredi is subject to a lifetime prohibition order, which forbids him from going to public parks or swimming areas where anyone under 16 might be present. He is also not allowed to be near daycares, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres.

While incarcerated, Mercredi participated in some sex offender programming but is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against all children, particularly girls.

Police say they are providing the information so people can protect themselves from Mercredi, however any form of vigilante activity directed at him will not be tolerated.

Anyone wishing to report information about Mercredi can call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056.