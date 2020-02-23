WINNIPEG -- Ontario's Rachel Homan beat Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones on Sunday to move onto the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final.

Jones gave up three points early in the game and wasn't able to close the gap. The final score was 8-3.

Homan will now face Manitoba's Kerri Einarson, who advanced to the Canadian women's curling championship final with a 6-4 win over the Jennifer Jones’ wild-card team Saturday.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts winner will represent Canada at next month's world championship in Prince George, B.C., and returns to next year's Scotties in Thunder Bay, Ont., as Team Canada.

The final takes place Sunday at 6 p.m.