WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers are asking the public for help after a homeowner was carjacked while trying to help a man with a broken-down vehicle in Elie, Man., on Wednesday.

Headingley RCMP responded to the incident around 9 a.m.

Investigators said a man went to a home in Elie and told the homeowner that his vehicle had broken down and needed a boost. The homeowner agreed to take the man to his broken-down vehicle.

As they were driving, RCMP said the suspect attacked the homeowner and forced him out of the vehicle, eventually stealing the vehicle and driving towards Highway 1.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries.

Officers have been unable to locate the suspect or the stolen vehicle.

The suspect is described as five-foot-10, 170 pounds, with short black hair and a possible deformed lower lip. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The vehicle is a red, 2014 Ford F150, XLT, with a Manitoba licence plate, EMV 397.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204.888.0358 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.