WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Homicide investigation launched after man found unresponsive in back lane

    Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man Tuesday night as a homicide.

    According to police, officers were called to a report of an injured, unresponsive man found in a back lane in the 400 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

    Once on scene, officers provided emergency medical care before an ambulance arrived. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

    The man has been identified as Leo Amus Caribou of Winnipeg. The homicide unit is investigating and an autopsy is pending.

    Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact police.

