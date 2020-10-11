WINNIPEG -- A homicide investigation is underway after a Winnipeg man was seriously injured on Thanksgiving weekend and died in hospital.

Police found the 42-year-old man Sunday morning just after 7 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue near Salter and Powers Streets, according to a news release.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Gerald Hamelin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477.)