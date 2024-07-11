WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Homicide suspect arrested in Winnipeg: RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Manitoba RCMP has made a fourth arrest in the homicide of a 51-year-old man.

    On July 4, Mounties arrested Jerome Moore, who was wanted on a manslaughter charge, in Winnipeg. Police previously arrested another man and two female youths, aged 14 and 16, in connection to the same incident.

    The investigation began on June 1 when RCMP received a report of a missing person from Fisher River Cree Nation.

    During the afternoon of June 2, the body of a 51-year-old man was found in the RM of Fisher.

    Police note his death appears to have been targeted and is being investigated as a homicide.

