    • Original Pancake House closes at The Forks

    The Original Pancake House in The Forks Market has closed after two decades in the space. (Zach Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg) The Original Pancake House in The Forks Market has closed after two decades in the space. (Zach Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)
    After two decades at The Forks, the Original Pancake House is on the move.

    The long-standing eatery, known for its giant apple pancakes among other breakfast staples, now sits empty after The Forks announced the closure last month.

    The restaurant is moving to a new spot on Taylor Avenue near the Pan Am Pool.

    On its website, the Original Pancake House says the new 170-seat restaurant will feature an updated menu with old favourites and new dishes.

    There’s no word on when the new Taylor location is opening or what will be going into its former home at The Forks

    The Original Pancake House first opened on Pembina Highway in 1958. There are two other locations in the city – one across from Polo Park and another on McGillivray Boulevard.

