Police respond to crash on Kenaston Boulevard

Winnipeg police have responded to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard.

The crash occurred near Waverley Street Friday afternoon.

CTV News observed a damaged bicycle, a semi-trailer and multiple police vehicles at the intersection in the South Pointe neighborhood.

Police said the investigation into the crash is in its early stages, and couldn't provide any other details.

Northbound Kenaston is closed to all traffic.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.